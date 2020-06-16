A Decatur Utilities contractor will be trimming trees along the westbound lane of Point Mallard Parkway (Alabama 67) from Country Club Lane to Sixth Avenue (U.S. 31) on Thursday from 7 a.m until 3 p.m.
Work could spill into Friday if needed.
The right, westbound lane of the parkway will be closed from Country Club Lane to the intersection of Sixth Avenue at Lynn Layton Chevrolet. Traffic will merge into the one available lane.
