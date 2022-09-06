Although Point Mallard Aquatic Center finished its season Monday under gray skies with 2022 attendance expected to fall short of recent years, revenue appeared on track to top $2 million again, and Park Manager Stephanie McLain attributed that to higher admission prices.
Revenue at the water park was $1.9 million for June and July, with final August and September figures not available. That was up more than $400,000 from the same two months in fiscal 2019, before the pandemic. The park was closed in 2020, but revenue was above $2 million for the 2021 season.
The most recent attendance figure provided by the city for this season was 101,422, and it didn't appear likely final attendance would match the 133,339 patrons at the park in 2021 and the 144,895 in 2019.
McLain said the park management adjusted admission prices this year from $20 to $28 for individuals 12 and up and from $15 to $23 for ages 3 to 11. She said part of the reason for the increase in prices was to give her workers an hourly raise.
“We had not had a price increase in 12 years,” McLain said. “We had to do that because this is the first year that we’ve actually adjusted some pay rates for our employees such as (life)guards. Our pay ranges this year went from $10.50 starting pay to $12 starting pay.”
McLain said they raised the hourly pay this year to match inflation and to bring in more workers.
“Everything has cost more across the board this year,” McLain said. “Chlorine is up, cleaning supplies are up … everything is up.”
McLain said staffing numbers were consistent with last year’s numbers when they were dealing with a labor shortage, but McLain and Parks and Recreation marketing director Nicole Belcher said the 2022 staff did a phenomenal job working in July and August when the heat index was over 100 degrees.
“It was that ‘can’t breathe out here’ kind of hot and (the staff sat) out there on their stands for that long ... doing nothing but focusing on their water,” Belcher said.
McLain said many workers could have chosen to take Labor Day off, but she said every worker showed up to work the final day of the season Monday. She described her staff as “small, but mighty.”
On Labor Day, the sky was overcast with clouds and the National Weather Service predicted a 70% chance of rain, leaving the park sparsely populated. Some of the patrons at the park, like Decatur resident Michelle Cesareo and her three children, said they enjoyed having plenty of space on Monday.
“It’s really nice to not have so many people around us and letting (my children) enjoy what’s going on,” Cesareo said.
Cesareo said they purchased season passes this year and said her family has a process every summer when visiting the park.
“We usually start with the wave pool, because it makes mommy the most tired, and then we venture off into the lazy pool,” Cesareo said.
Athens residents Aaron and Jonna Wall were there with their children as well. Growing up in Decatur, Jonna said she has been visiting the park every summer for over 30 years.
“It’s a tradition. Me and my parents used to come here with my sister and we did all of our Fourth of Julys here,” said Jonna Wall. “Both of (my kids) love the kiddie area.”
“We’ve been together 16 years and we’ve come here every year,” Aaron said.
Belcher said the crowds this year have been different and she has seen patrons come to the water park from as far away as Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and California.
“What makes us so great is that we are such a large park,” Belcher said. “We still have green spaces for them to play in and we are just much more spread out. Our wave pool in comparison to some — we have a larger wave pool. They’re also impressed with everything the park has to offer. They can go have a picnic or walk the trails.”
