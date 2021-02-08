Two Decatur men are facing charges after a man entered a Decatur business in handcuffs last month and said he had been kidnapped and beaten.
Michael Leon Baker, 36, 304 Hillside Road S.W., and John Pointer III, 38, 622 Seventh Ave. S.W., were charged with first-degree kidnapping, according to Decatur police and Morgan County Jail records.
The suspects were booked at Morgan County Jail with bail set at $150,000 each. Pointer’s bond was revoked after a forgery charge was filed against him on Friday.
Police said they were called to a fuel station on Alabama 20 on Jan. 18 in response to a man with hands restrained behind his back. Police said the man was suffering from multiple bruises and abrasions.
Police said the victim said he had been kidnapped and beaten at a residence in the 700 block of Lafayette Street in Decatur.
During the investigation, Baker and Pointer were developed as suspects and arrested.
Jail records show Baker was booked Feb. 2 at 2:35 p.m. and is no longer incarcerated.
