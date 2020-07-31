Authorities are working to recover a body discovered near the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge headquarters this morning.
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long confirmed a body has been discovered in the water behind the headquarters on the north side of Point Mallard Parkway.
A law enforcement radio dispatch said the Decatur/Morgan County Rescue Squad was on the scene.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.