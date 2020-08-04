HARTSELLE — Hartselle Police Chief Justin Barley said he expects “resolution” to the July 24 fatal shooting of a Hartselle man “very soon” and told residents not to live in fear because he doesn’t believe the homicide was a random act.
Anthony Larry Sheppard, 41, was found fatally shot at his Dawson Street home on July 24, authorities said.
“We’ve been investigating this case around the clock. A lot of work has taken place, and we feel good where we are with the investigation,” Barley said. “We don’t want the public to feel they are unsafe because of this isolated incident. We’re fortunate we don’t have many homicides in Hartselle.”
It was the county’s 19th homicide and the first for Hartselle during 2020.
Barley said progress is being made on the investigation, but “there is nothing else we can release at this time.” He said the motive for the slaying remains uncertain.
Barley said anybody with information that could help solve the homicide should call Hartselle Police Investigator Tania Burgess at 256-751-4915.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Monday afternoon the autopsy report said the victim died of “multiple” gunshot wounds.
When Sheppard was fatally shot “remains undetermined at this time,” Chunn said.
Authorities were conducting a wellness check on Sheppard at his home just east of U.S. 31 on July 24 when his body was discovered.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said his department continues to help with the investigation.
“We’ve assisted in whatever they felt they needed at the scene and through today,” Swafford said Monday afternoon.
Barley said the Decatur Police Department and FBI’s violent crimes unit also have assisted on the case.
