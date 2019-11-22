A man wanted on a murder warrant in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Southwest Decatur turned himself in at the Morgan County Jail this afternoon, police said.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 29, of Southwest Decatur, arrived at the county jail about 3 p.m. He is the primary suspect in the shooting death of Jarmaine Cardell Jones, 27, of Courtland. Fuqua's bail has been set at $150,000, Long said in a police statement.
Police said they received a call at 4:34 p.m. on Thursday of a shooting at Decatur Place Apartments at 304 Courtney Drive S.W. When officers arrived at Building F, they found a male outside with gunshot wounds. Jones was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Long said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.
The investigation is ongoing, she said.
