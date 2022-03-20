Two men are dead following a shooting in the parking lot of a Decatur hotel on Sunday afternoon, and police said it was apparently a murder-suicide.
Decatur police said they responded to a shooting at the Quality Inn at 2120 Jameson Drive S.W. at 12:30 p.m. and found one man dead in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers located a second man in the parking lot also with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The identity of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said early Sunday evening.
The investigation is continuing, police said, but there is no threat to the community.
A woman working at the hotel’s front desk who asked not to be identified said she was unaware if the men involved in the shooting were hotel guests. Hotel manager Kal Patel has not replied to a request for comment.
