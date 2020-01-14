A 25-year-old Decatur man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old Winston County man, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.
In Decatur’s first homicide of 2020, Michael Elijah Vasquez, of 3210 Modaus Road S.E., remained Monday afternoon at the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $150,000, according to police. Vasquez turned himself in Sunday morning, police said.
Police identified the victim as Wayne Harold Jones. A complete address for Jones wasn’t available.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn, who pronounced the victim dead at the scene, said he had multiple gunshot wounds. He declined to say where Jones was shot.
Jones’ body was taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy, Chunn said. He expected the autopsy to be completed Monday.
The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday night, said police spokeswoman Emily Long.
According to police, they received a call on Sunday, at around 1:21 a.m., about a shooting in the 3200 block of Modaus Road Southwest and, when officers arrived, they found the deceased victim.
This is believed to be an isolated incident, police said. “The two were acquaintances,” Long said, but didn't elaborate on a motive.
Vasquez was developed as a suspect in the investigation, and a warrant to charge and arrest him for murder had been obtained, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617.
