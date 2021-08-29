Decatur police have detained a suspect accused of injuring another male in a shooting this afternoon at the Marathon gas station on the corner of U.S. 31 and Cedar Lake Road Southwest.
Police were dispatched to the shooting about 3:30 p.m., and the gunshot victim was conscious when taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, according to police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez.
Officers “determined the shooting occurred after a dispute involving a personal relationship,” Cardenas-Martinez said in a news release. Charges are pending against the male suspect who was still at the scene when officers arrived and was detained for questioning.
Police have not released the identities of either the victim or suspect and said their investigation is continuing.
