A pedestrian who died after being struck by a pickup last Friday in a southbound lane of U.S. 31 has been identified as 49-year-old Brian Boyett of Hazel Green, according to Decatur police.
The collision occurred south of Hospitality Park, police said.
Decatur police said they were notified at 12:25 p.m. of the accident. A black GMC Sierra was traveling south when it struck a pedestrian standing in the inside southbound lane of U.S. 31, according to a police statement.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police continue to investigate the collision, said spokeswoman Emily Long.
No charges have been filed against the driver at this time, according to Long.
"At this time, we believe the pedestrian was walking in the road or crossing the road," Long said.
