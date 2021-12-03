An apparent standoff involving a male and SWAT members is ongoing today between Colorado Court Southwest and Neches Court, near the intersection of Spring Avenue and Vestavia Drive.
The site is just north of the Decatur Heritage Christian Academy campus.
Smoke was seen rising from the area shortly after 1:50 p.m., and the sound of windows breaking could be heard.
A neighbor said about 30 minutes earlier, two “big booms” were heard from the residence in question.
Neighbor Carlton Moore said he believes two females were released unharmed.
More than 15 vehicles belonging to law enforcement and Fire & Rescue are at the scene.
