The body found floating in a tributary of the Tennessee River near the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge administration building last month is a female between the ages of 29 and 51, according to a forensic analysis.
Decatur police are searching for the identification of the female, believed to be about 40 years old. Police said the female was likely 5-foot-9 and between 100 and 140 pounds. The ethnicity of the female remains undetermined, police said.
The body was found on the morning of July 31 in Crabtree Slough, west of the refuge building and north of Point Mallard Parkway.
Police said anyone having any information regarding an individual who would fit the description to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
