Decatur police are looking for an armed robber after the suspect entered the Krispy Kreme restaurant and took an undisclosed amount of money Sunday morning.
According to a news release, police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the robbery suspect. Police said the man entered the Beltline Road Southwest restaurant with a firearm at 7:08 a.m. Sunday and left with cash.
Police said anyone has any information about this incident or the identity of the subject should contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
