Police are still searching for clues involving a fatal shooting Thursday in Southeast Decatur, according to a department spokeswoman.
Jason Edward Tapscott, 44, of Decatur received a fatal gunshot wound to the chest early Thursday in the 1600 block of North Street Southeast, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. Decatur police were called to the scene at 2:28 a.m.
“No one is in custody at this time,” police spokeswoman Emily Long said Monday morning. “We’ve got an ongoing investigation. It’s still early.”
She said she was unaware of any leads or tips the department may have received in the homicide investigation.
The incident is believed to be isolated, police said last week.
Police asked that anyone with information regarding the case to contact Violent Crimes Sgt. Mike Burleson at 256-341-4600.
