HUNTSVILLE — A north Alabama man who was fleeing from police died after wrecking his vehicle during a chase, authorities said.
Officers stopped Brian Potts, 39, in Huntsville on Thursday because he had outstanding warrants for fleeing from police and reckless endangerment, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The man sped away from deputies as they tried to arrest him, officials said, but the car went out of control and struck an officer's car going the other way.
The deputy suffered only minor injuries, but authorities said Potts was thrown from his vehicle and died on the scene, news outlets reported.
