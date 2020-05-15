A motorcyclist airlifted from the scene of a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Gordon Terry Parkway and Old Highway 24 is in stable condition, Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said today.
Long said she did not have the name of the crash victim. The collision involved a motorcycle and a gray Dodge Durango, she said Wednesday. The motorcycle appeared to have impacted the driver's side wheel and fender of the Dodge.
