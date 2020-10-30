Decatur police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a convenience store robbery Sunday night.
Police said a male entered the Wally World on Point Mallard Drive Southeast about 7:15 p.m. and demanded money from the cashier.
The perpetrator took an undetermined amount of money from the cash register and left.
The suspect is seen on a video committing the crime, Decatur police said.
Anyone with information about the incident or the person seen on video should contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
