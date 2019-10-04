A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup early this morning in a southbound lane of U.S. 31, south of Hospitality Park.
Decatur police said they were notified at 12:25 p.m. of the accident. A police statement said a black GMC Sierra was traveling southbound when it struck a pedestrian standing in the inside southbound lane of U.S. 31.
The pedestrian was pronounced at the scene, according to police. The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of relatives.
Police said their investigation is continuing.
