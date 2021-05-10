A Decatur man died at a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday night, according to Decatur police.
Police said Chester Lee Jordan, 59, was found unresponsive in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1220 Second Ave. S.W., east of the Aquadome Recreation Center.
They said Jordan’s death has been ruled a homicide.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
