A stolen Winston County Sheriff's Department cruiser driven by an inmate was involved in a wreck Monday afternoon on U.S. 31 in Decatur, and the accident caused traffic congestion, according to police.
Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:45 p.m. for a report of a reckless driver, according to a Decatur police news release.
The vehicle prompting the call hit another vehicle and a utility pole at the intersection of Cedar Lake Road and U.S. 31 South, police said.
The utility pole was knocked down, and the road was temporarily blocked, police said.
Charges are pending from both Winston County authorities and Decatur police. No further details were available.
