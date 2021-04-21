Decatur police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals suspected of using stolen credit/debit cards.
Police said on April 12 several credit/debit cards were reported stolen from vehicles near Point Mallard Park. That same day, security video from the Target store in Southeast Decatur showed three people leaving the store after using the cards.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the subjects is asked to contact Detective Tony Vest at 256-341-4637 or email at tvest@decatur-al.gov.
