An accident that stalled traffic at the Hudson Memorial Bridge for hours Thursday afternoon occurred when a vehicle southbound on U.S. 31 crossed the median into northbound traffic just north of the bridge, Decatur police said today.
A release from police said their investigation showed that when a southbound silver Chevrolet HHR entered the northbound lanes of traffic on the causeway, it struck an 18-wheeler, resulting in a collision with entrapment.
The driver of the HHR and her passenger were extricated from the vehicle by Decatur Fire & Rescue, and they were transported to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance, police said.
The driver's name is Hannah Nelms, and the passenger's name is Alexis Casteele, according to police spokeswoman Emily Long. Both were in the intensive care unit at the hospital today, said a hospital spokeswoman, and Nelms was in critical condition and Casteele was in fair condition.
Their addresses weren't available.
Police were dispatched to the wreck at 12:42 p.m.
