The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires was expected to begin clearing out of north Alabama on Wednesday.
“We predicted that air quality would be worse (Tuesday) because of the Canadian fires,” said Ron Gore, chief of ADEM’s Air Division. “We called a code orange … but the expectation is things are going to start blowing out by (Wednesday).”
The Environmental Protection Agency defines an orange Air Quality Index (AQI) as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
Gore said particulate matter from Canadian wildfires is affecting north Alabama because of the scope of the fires.
“There’s so much of it,” he said. “We’re talking 3,000 miles or more.
“The jet stream is blowing directly from western Canada down through the U.S. Midwest toward the Southeast.”
To avoid poor air quality, Gore recommends people stay inside where possible, as HVAC systems can filter out some of the pollutants.
Dr. Wes Stubblefield, district medical officer for north Alabama, also recommended at-risk populations remain indoors, since most of the air inside homes is recirculated indoor air.
“People with supplemental oxygen, or people with asthma, COPD, things like that — anybody who has decreased lung capacity like younger children, older adults, those with heart conditions — those people just need to be extra cautious when the air quality worsens,” Stubblefield said.
He suggested that people from air quality-sensitive groups make sure they’re up to date on their regular medications and keep their rescue medications on hand in case of worsening lung function.
“Coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest pain — all of those can be warning signs that you may want to go inside,” he said.
Stubblefield said if symptoms persist after relocating indoors, or if symptoms are severe, people should seek immediate medical attention.
For healthy adults who like to exercise outdoors, “avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during these bad days is probably not a bad idea.”
Stubblefield said people who work outside should be aware of the air quality and, with the heat, take more frequent breaks and stay hydrated.
In addition to being sensitive to poor air quality, young children and older adults are also more susceptible to heat-related illness, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS forecasts a high of 97 degrees in the Decatur area for Wednesday and Thursday, with a heat index as high as 105, before temperatures drop to 92 degrees on Friday and 85 degrees on Saturday.
According to Gore, it’s unusual for wildfires from as far away as Canada to affect air quality this far south.
“Occasionally we’ll have fires from south Florida or Georgia,” Gore said. “Sometimes they’ll have huge fires there that blow this way, and that happens once every 10 years or so.”
He said north Alabama’s air quality is also affected every few years by dust from the Sahara: “The jet stream blows it across the Atlantic and that causes that kind of grayish white haze.”
ADEM expects a green AQI for north Alabama in the next few days, according to Gore.
Green AQI is defined by the EPA as satisfactory air quality with "little or no risk" from air pollution.
