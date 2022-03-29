From 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday, both northbound lanes on Interstate 65 will be closed north of Exit 318, requiring all traffic to detour to U.S. 31 northbound at Exit 318, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ALDOT said work will be done on bridges on the stretch of highway.
During the closure, the official detour from commercial truck traffic will be U.S. 31 to Alabama 67 back to I-65, ALDOT said. Passenger vehicles may return to I-65 via any interchange north of Exit 318, the department added.
Motorists are advised to expect significant delays during the road closure.
