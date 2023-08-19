Residents in the Decatur area will get a better idea of possible locations of a proposed additional bridge across the Tennessee River at an Aug. 31 public meeting, a city official said.
Dewayne Hellums, director of the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization, has been overseeing the $2 million study on the best route for a possible additional bridge.
A $1 million federal grant combined with a $1 million match by the city of Decatur are funding the study by TTL Inc. that is seeking a location for a new bridge west of the Hudson Memorial bridges and the U.S. 31 causeway.
The city of Decatur, local officials and a Washington, D.C., lobbyist, who the city is paying $90,000 annually, are working to obtain federal funding to build the bridge after a location is chosen through the TTL study.
The second public meeting on the project is scheduled for Aug. 31 at Turner-Surles Community Center from 4 to 7 p.m.
Jennifer Harper, TTL’s lead consultant on the study, said Friday that she would love to see a turnout similar to that of the May meeting, which was attended by about 60 people.
“We enjoyed getting the feedback that we got last time and it helped with the study,” Harper said.
Harper said it will be good for local residents to attend “just to be informed. They will get to see the data behind where the feasible alignments are going to go.”
She said the main reason for the study is to find routes that can pull the most traffic off the congested existing corridor.
“If you attend the meeting, you will be able to see all the traffic analysis and all of the environmental data to put the alignments in the most feasible places,” Harper said.
Harper said her group started with 57 possible alignments, including 32 different suggestions received from the community at the May meeting. TTL then vetted them against their feasibility matrix to come up with the routes they plan to show at the upcoming public meeting.
Hellums said the study has to go through a federally mandated process that includes looking at environmental issues like wetlands, endangered species and wildlife management, as well as structures and cemeteries along the route.
Harper said they had to “thread the needle” when picking locations for a possible new bridge over the river. Much of the south side of the river is filled by Decatur residences, businesses and industries.
“Once we had our data and analysis, it’s a little complicated but we think we have some good feasible locations to bring to the public,” she said.
On the north side of the river, Swan Creek Management Area covers roughly 10 miles of shoreline, running from Hospitality Park almost to Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant.
“The state runs Swan Creek (Management Area) so managing this will be a little less difficult than if we were dealing with federal property like Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge,” Hellums said.
Harper said an evaluation of a bridge route will need to consider environmental factors and properties they cannot impact.
“We’re just trying to minimize the impact to the wildlife management area with the feasible alignments,” Harper said. “These feasible alignments will have to go through permitting. It’s not anything that’s going to be constructed tomorrow. We’ll still have some tweaks (to the chosen location)."
TTL has been working for about nine months on the study, which Harper said is a quick turnaround. They’ve requested from the Decatur City Council an additional three months on their contract, which would extend it to the end of the year.
Harper said they’ve had a lot of agency and stakeholder meetings so far and more are scheduled in the coming weeks.
“We’re looking at 25 meetings between yesterday and the Aug. 31st public meeting,” Harper said. “It’s just a lot of coordination meetings.”
Hellums said TTL needs the additional three months to complete its report on the study after it finishes meeting with the Decatur-area community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.