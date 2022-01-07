Icy driving conditions are possible on some roads and bridges this morning, a possibility that had road crews making preparations as Thursday's rain was followed by dropping nighttime temperatures.
Laurel McCoy with the National Weather Service in Huntsville said the coldest stretch was expected to arrive between 5 and 8 a.m. today, with a temperature of 16 and windchill of 10 degrees at 7 a.m.
“If there is any moisture on the roads overnight, that’s going to freeze," she said.
Seth Burkett, an Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman, said crews started treating roads and bridges with granular salt Thursday in places where it had already stopped raining in anticipation of low temperatures.
Burkett said ALDOT was mainly treating roadways north of the Tennessee River.
“There’s less obvious risk as you go farther south,” Burkett said. ALDOT also treated Interstate 65 and all of I-565 more extensively on Thursday.
He said the granular salt "lowers the temperature at which any moisture on the pavement is able to freeze. By doing that, we’re hoping to stave off any freezing of that moisture that’s on the roadways until we have more time and a chance for winds to dry those surfaces off.”
If there are patches of black ice this morning, Burkett said, “we’ll have crews responding to that, treating areas as needed."
He said crews would treat bridges and overpasses "with some kind of chemical that’s non-corrosive, rather than treating it with salt, typically.”
The Decatur Street Department was on standby Thursday afternoon. City spokeswoman Emily Stewart said the Street Department had a sand spreader loaded, along with a backhoe.
Stewart said the Street Department depends on police officers who are out on patrol and the public to notify it of any problems.
Athens was also ready to sand roads and bridges if necessary Thursday, said Dolph Bradford, director of the Athens Street Department.
Freezing rain forecast for Thursday never materialized locally. The weather service recorded one-half inch of precipitation in Decatur.
Any ice on area streets this morning may not melt until later in the day without treatment.
McCoy said if temperatures do rise above freezing today, it will be between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Even then, McCoy said, temperatures should only get to 33 or 34.
“It really won’t get out of the teens until that afternoon, noon to 2 p.m. time frame,” McCoy said.
She said winds of 10-15 mph and wind gusts up to 20 mph will make it feel even chillier today.
Temperatures Saturday should reach a high of 52, according to the NWS.
