HUNTSVILLE — A north Alabama law enforcement initiative last week that included Morgan County and Lawrence County authorities resulted in the arrests of 36 people on more than 100 charges, including drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms offenses, federal officials said today.
Most of those arrested were in north Alabama, but some defendants were arrested in California, Iowa, Virginia and Tennessee.
Taking part in the news conference were U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town, DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris, FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. and U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge, Houston division, Adrian Gonzalez.
In all, 18 agencies, “but one team,” took part in the initiative, Town said, praising the cooperation among the organizations. According to a release, local law enforcement agencies in eight north Alabama counties, including the Morgan and Lawrence sheriff’s offices and Decatur Police Department, were part of the efforts.
During the investigation, more than 74 pounds of “ice” methamphetamine and 46 grams of “crack” cocaine were seized, as well as 20 guns, some of them identified as being stolen, according to a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.