More than 30 breast cancer survivors and hundreds of supporters gathered in downtown Decatur on Sunday for the 10th annual Lee Lott Power of Pink Walk.
“When I think about where we were 10 years ago and where we are now, I am just so amazed and feel so blessed,” said Lee Lott, who will celebrate 10 years as a breast cancer survivor in May.
Since the walk in Lott's honor debuted a decade ago, it and the Power of Pink Fashion Show have brought in more than $710,000 to Decatur Morgan Hospital’s breast health and cancer services.
Noel Lovelace, president of the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation, said more than 800 people bought T-shirts for Sunday’s walk.
“This walk is about coming together and celebrating our community and celebrating the survivors,” Lovelace said.
Proceeds will go to providing free and discounted mammograms for underinsured women and to purchasing a second 3D mammography machine. Previous Power of Pink events helped purchase the hospital’s first 3D mammography machine, which helps doctors better detect lumps, tumors and other abnormalities during breast exams.
