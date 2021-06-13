As Josh Barker worked to clear tree limbs from in front of his Hunterwood Drive Southeast property Sunday, he marveled that his roof was unscathed after a storm a day earlier that knocked down 10 trees on his property, damaged other homes in Southeast Decatur and knocked out power to 1,700 Decatur Utilities customers.
A hickory tree that fell by the corner of Barker’s house missed it by inches, but his neighbor’s home wasn’t as fortunate.
“These tall trees, they don’t just stay on our property,” Barker said, pointing that the top of the tree reached onto the roof of the adjacent home belonging to his father-in-law, Bob Caspers.
“There’s a spike that went into his home office, right over his desk,” Barker said.
There were no reported injuries from the Saturday afternoon storm, but City Council has a called meeting for 4:30 p.m. Monday and will likely vote to declare a state of emergency because of structural damage. Power had been restored to all but one customer shortly after noon on Sunday.
“It appears to be a microburst that came through Southeast Decatur and the Hickory Hills and Rolling Hills area and around the Wheeler (National Wildlife) Refuge,” Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Brandy Davis said Sunday. “We’ve had no reported injuries, mainly some trees on houses. We are meeting with Decatur city officials in the morning to get a clear picture of what happened and the damage.”
Although Barker’s roof was left intact, he did have other damage, including to a Ford Explorer parked in his driveway that still had part of a tree resting on its roof Sunday afternoon.
“There’s a transformer ripped off the side (of the house),” Barker said. “Our fence got demolished in the back.”
Caspers said he was philosophical about the damage being limited to his house structure.
“We got extremely lucky that, to my knowledge, there were not people injured out here,” he said. “When you look at the amount of cordwood that came down, there could have been (injuries).”
At least a dozen homes on Hunterwood, Sylvia Drive, Wayne Drive and Wayne Circle had damage visible from the street Sunday. Damage to some roofs was still exposed and they had tree limbs resting on them, while other homes had tarps covering portions of their roofs.
In the 2900 block of Hunterwood, a massive tree fell between two homes and did extensive damage to both of them.
Several residents of the area said the aspect of the storm that stood out to them was the noise.
Penny Peebles, who lives at the corner of Hunterwood and Hickory Hill Road, said she had just returned home from grocery shopping when the storm intensified.
“I was in the car in the driveway and I could not get the garage door up because the power was out,” she said. “It was raining and hailing so loud I didn’t know what it was.
“All of those trees falling, the ground was just shaking.”
She said one of her neighbors had more than a dozen trees downed by the storm.
Jim Carroll, another Hunterwood resident, said the wind blew hard for about 10 minutes, but the damage occurred suddenly.
“I can’t believe it was a microburst,” he said. “It looks to me like it was a small tornado, but I’m not an expert.”
Brent Bibbee, a Sylvia Drive resident and husband of former District 3 council member Paige Bibbee, said the worst damage occurred in a split second.
All of the downed trees “would have have fallen within seconds of each other,” he said. “I heard them falling one time.”
Brent Bibbee said that while his neighbor had roof damage, “we lost a piece of the fence in the backyard and that was it.”
He said water rose in his front yard during the maximum intensity of the storm.
“We probably got 2 inches of rain in 20 minutes.”
Decatur Utilities spokesperson Joe Holmes said the storm knocked out power in the following areas: Burningtree/Hickory Hills; Chapel Hill Road Southwest; Pennylane Southeast and the Eastwood Elementary neighborhood, with other scattered outages.
Power was restored by 6 p.m. Saturday to about 200 customers in the Pennylane area, 200 customers in Chapel Hill and 200 customers on 13th Street Southeast, leaving about 850 customers still without power. About 11 p.m., customers in the Indian Hills Road/Burningtree area had power restored with an alternative feed from Joe Wheeler EMC. Most remaining customers in Hickory Hills were back on around 9 a.m. Sunday. The last few customers had power restored around 12:30 p.m., with power still out to one customer who has to get repairs made to his meter box.
Point Mallard Golf Course was closed Sunday and will remain closed today while crews repair downed lines. The lines were de-energized for safety.
Point Mallard Aquatic Park was open Sunday afternoon and its parking lots were full.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said Saturday night that the city was still assessing how many homes are damaged, particularly in the Hickory Hills subdivision area, but it’s enough the City Council will hold the called meeting to declare a state of emergency that would allow the city to possibly qualify for federal and state emergency funds.
