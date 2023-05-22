David and Heather Conckle of 601 Oak St. N.E. created a patio on the side of their house that faces Walnut Street after removing mature vegetation and bringing in dirt to backfill that part of the yard. The landscaping helped their home win an award for “excellence in historic preservation." [BRUCE MCLELLAN/DECATUR DAILY]
The home of David and Heather Conckle at 601 Oak St. N.E. includes a simpler landscaping scheme than the English-style garden with mature vegetation that was originally there. [BRUCE MCLELLAN/DECATUR DAILY]
The renovation of Cino and Kelly Thomas' house at 101 Walnut St. N.E. required replacing "the majority of wood siding," Kelly said. The home was one of five honored for “excellence in historic preservation." [BRUCE MCLELLAN/DECATUR DAILY]
Cino and Kelly Thomas bought their 136-year-old home on Walnut Street Northeast knowing that it was a complete fixer-upper.
Kelly Thomas said “the whole house was a terrible shape” when they moved into the Old Decatur Historic District in 2014, but nine years later their investment is paying off.
The Thomas home at 101 Walnut St. N.E. was one of five homes honored for “excellence in historic preservation” recently by the Historic Preservation Commission and the Architectural Review Board.
The Thomases took on decades of deferred maintenance, which went beyond just painting. They had to replace damaged and rotting siding boards, fix windows, and address a second-floor porch on the rear of the house.
Kelly Thomas said the main work was the balcony and porch removal after city Historic Preservation Coordinator Caroline Swope said it wasn’t original to the home.
“We replaced the two doors to the balcony with two windows,” Kelly Thomas said. "It made sense, for the house, to remove (the balcony). We have two great porches ... so we didn't really need a third one."
The home at the northwest corner of Oak Street and Walnut owned by David and Heather Conckle was honored after they revamped the landscaping. They created a patio on the side of the house facing Walnut after removing mature vegetation and bringing in dirt to backfill that part of the yard.
They've simplified other parts of the landscape that used to be an old English-style garden.
"We've just started adding back to the landscape," Heather said of the 601 Oak St. N.E. home the family moved into in 2021. The house dates to 1915.
Others receiving awards with comments from Swope were:
• Tom and Lynne Coleman, 430 Sherman St. N.E. — This “massive” project involved rehabilitating a duplex with fire damage, holes in the roof and structural damage. The couple spent years rehabilitating the house into a single-family home.
• Darcy Hopkins, 651 E. Moulton St. — She “decided it was time” to remove the 1950s era metal porch supports from her house and replace them with more appropriately styled porch supports. With her Victorian era house, either turned porch supports or Tuscan columns were appropriate. She selected the simple Tuscan columns."
• Nathan and Elizabeth Cameron, 424 Vine St. N.E. — No information available.
