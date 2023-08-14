From the moment Anna Leigh Pilkington introduced herself to the Miss Teen Rodeo USA judges to the moment they announced her as the new titleholder, the Priceville teenager contended with nerves.
“When I went to give my official introduction, I could feel my hands were shaking. That feeling lasted all the way until coronation,” Pilkington said. “Even though I was nervous, it was also an exciting and super fun experience.”
For the 17-year-old Pilkington, winning the title of Miss Teen Rodeo USA at the national pageant held last month in Shawnee, Oklahoma, was a dream 11 years in the making.
“I started rodeoing with the National Little Britches Rodeo Association when I was 6. Through going to these rodeos, I got to watch the rodeo queens as a little girl. I looked up to them and really wanted to be that for other girls,” Pilkington said.
Judges rated the contestants on horsemanship, personality, appearance and public speaking, which included talking about their platform.
Pilkington’s platform, “Mending Broken Minds,” focuses on the mental health of teenagers and young adults. The death of a peer by suicide led Pilkington to select her platform.
“I need to spread awareness that mental health is something teens deal with. I want to encourage people to reach out and be kind to one another and make somebody who doesn’t feel loved, feel loved,” Pilkington said.
As part of her platform, Pilkington is starting a mentoring program with Priceville Junior High School.
“I will be going to the junior high and spend some time with girls who may need someone to talk to,” Pilkington said.
Pilkington, the daughter of Matt and Kyla Pilkington, is the first Alabamian to earn the Miss Teen Rodeo USA title. The senior at Priceville High, where she runs cross-country and plays soccer, is dual enrolled at Calhoun Community College, where she is in the certified nursing assistant program. She plans on pursuing a career as a neonatal nurse.
“I’ve always been a kid person and love kids, being there to help them and trying to save a life is something I would enjoy doing,” Pilkington said.
Outside of school, Pilkington participates in the National Little Britches Rodeo Association and competes in trail course, goat tying, breakaway roping and team roping.
She credited her dad for her love of rodeoing.
“My dad, who rode bulls in high school and college, he introduced me into the rodeo world,” Pilkington said. “When they called my name as Miss Teen Rodeo USA, I could feel the urge of happy tears. I held it together until I got out of the arena and saw my dad. When my dad picked me up and hugged me, that was the most special moment because I knew everything I had worked for had paid off.”
