The addition of Mazda Toyota to north Alabama’s industrial landscape has come with much fanfare, with plans for the plant to employ about 4,000 workers when it reaches full operating capacity in 2021.
Officials with the plant said projections showed Mazda Toyota would need 40,000 applicants to fill those jobs because only 7 to 10 percent will pass the hiring process.
Locally, Calhoun Community College and the Alabama Robotics Technology Park facility are giving residents the opportunity to become attractive candidates for these jobs and further their career if they’re able to get hired.
Mark Rose, an industrial technology instructor at Calhoun, said Mazda Toyota’s decision to locate in the area has sparked an increased interest in electrical technology, process technology, industrial maintenance and robotics programs at the college.
“They are really ramping up the process of hiring and training for these manufacturing jobs now,” Rose said. “I’ve currently got 20 students who are involved with the FAME program, and I have two colleagues who have 16 students. These Advanced Manufacturing Technician degrees can put these students in really great jobs.”
Rose said programs like Alabama FAME, designed by the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, can be lucrative for students.
“Typically, if students do it right, they can get on campus, out of school and into a good-paying job with zero student debt,” he said. “The program allows students to earn money while they’re in school, which can cover tuition, books and fees if they plan it correctly.”
Statistics made available by FAME show that students can earn up to $33,500 while enrolled through the program, which combines classroom instruction with on-site experience at manufacturing facilities in north Alabama.
“That kind of experience and training goes a long way in the job market,” Rose said.
Decatur native Ross Ingram has worked temporary manufacturing jobs at Kohler, AC Manufacturing and Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Huntsville and is hoping to get in the door early with Mazda Toyota.
“I’m sure they’ll be overwhelmed with applicants, but I’m hoping my name and resume stand out,” he said. “Those jobs are life-changing for some people in this area.”
Rose said the influx of new manufacturing jobs can also create a revolving door of jobs at other places.
“When a new company comes in, you usually see some of the local workers move from other industries to try to get in on the ground floor,” he said. “That creates openings with other manufacturers, and those are good jobs, too.”
Rose, who is also director of Tennessee Valley BEST Robotics, said his program at Calhoun has seen an increase in qualified students since local high schools have continued to place an emphasis on STEM-related studies.
“Many of those students come from BEST Robotics, so they’re prepared for what the courses throw at them,” Rose said. “These students are bright, but they’re prepared because they are not completely new to what we are doing. That gives them advantage. These manufacturers want to fill these jobs with people who are familiar with the processes.”
Seth Shepherd, a professor of engineering at Defense Acquisition University and head judge of the annual Tennessee Valley BEST Robotics competition at Calhoun, agreed.
“In this area alone there are thousands of jobs that rely on STEM programs,” he said. “TVA, ULA, the aerospace and defense industry on Redstone Arsenal, all of these places need workers with STEM degrees. These students are putting themselves in position for jobs like that, and the future that those jobs can provide.”
Ingram said the Alabama Robotics Technology Park facility in Tanner has been instrumental to his career growth.
“Being in and out of temporary jobs, I’ve been to four different classes at RTP,” he said. “What they can teach you in there is amazing. The people at RTP and AIDT will have a big hand in what happens at Mazda Toyota, I’m sure.”
Rose also said exposure to STEM-related activities, and nurturing student interest at the middle and high school level, can lead students to good jobs after high school and college.
“There are a lot of auto manufacturing jobs in this area for STEM students,” he said. “These are high-end jobs that require a certain knowledge and skill set that pay very well. I’ve had students graduate from this program who make more money than I do. When you’re topping out at $35 an hour plus overtime and benefits, that’s hard to beat.”
