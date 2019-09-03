City Engineer Carl Prewitt is recommending Decatur spend $1.4 million in fiscal 2020 to smooth out the ride on 18 streets.
Prewitt’s recommended paving plan is part of Mayor Tab Bowling’s proposed fiscal 2020 budget presented last week to the City Council. The budget also calls for spending another $100,000 on wheelchair ramps at city street corners.
Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski said he expects Decatur's portion of the Rebuild Alabama's gas tax increase approved by the state Legislature this spring will produce about $300,000 in revenues, which accounts for an increase over 2019’s $1.01 million in paving. Six cents of the state's gas tax increase went into effect Sunday..
Lawmakers approved legislation for the 10-cents-per-gallon increase in the state gas tax during a special session called by Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed the measure into law in March.
The tax increase will be phased in over three years, beginning with the increase of 6 cents. The state tax would then be adjusted up or down with the National Highway Construction Cost Index and could increase up to a penny every two years.
The city fell behind with its paving when it struggled financially after the 2008 recession. The economy has improved in the past two years, allowing the council to add more to the paving budget.
Council President Paige Bibbee said this council is paving more than any council before it, but Councilman Billy Jackson disagreed.
“We did much more in the early 2000s because we had a plan and we stuck to it,” Jackson said. “But then we had the recession, and they’re still using it as an excuse.”
Councilman Charles Kirby isn’t happy with the proposed paving plan. He believes the council majority and mayor are wasting too much money on the unimportant items when they should spend more of the unrestricted reserves on paving.
The council talked about shifting the revenues from the city's long-standing 2-cent gas tax out of the general fund and into paving. However, there’s been little interest in this shift after Andrzejewski warned they would have to cut other services or projects funded out of the general fund.
“It’s abysmal and embarrassing that we don’t even use our 2-cent gas tax for paving,” Kirby said.
Kirby said the city also needs to save some money so it’s ready if the state offers another grant program that requires a ready project and a grant match.
Bibbee said Kirby is off base when he says the council is wasting money.
“We’ve added more paving every year, and I would look to spend even more,” Bibbee said. “But we’ve also been able to address a lot of needs in police, fire and all of the city.”
Councilman Chuck Ard said he has questions but is satisfied with the paving budget.
“The city will never catch up on paving, but I’m very comfortable with the amount of money we’re spending. That’s a significant amount,” Ard said.
Once Andrzejewski told him how much is allocated for paving, Prewitt said he then used the road rating system to select the roads.
Last year, Prewitt was able to schedule the private contractor to get most of city’s paving done before the cold set in for the winter. A couple of roads were left for the spring. He said he doesn't know if he can get as many going early this year, especially since 18 are proposed for resurfacing.
The roads proposed for paving:
• Freemont Road Southwest, $69,000.
• Hamaker Road Southwest, $65,000.
• Westmeade Street Southwest, from Danville Road to Azalea Circle, $158,000.
• Regency Boulevard, $175,000.
• Castleman Avenue Southwest, $35,000.
• Horsetree Place Southeast, $60,000.
• Eighth Street Southeast, from Seventh Avenue to 14th Avenue, $127,000.
• Arbor Avenue Southwest, $40,000.
• Beltline Place frontage road along Beltline Road, $25,000.
• Franklin Avenue Southwest, $36,000.
• Cloverdale Avenue Southwest, $47,000.
• Danville Road Southwest, from Eighth Street to Third Street; $144,000.
• Central Parkway frontage road, $63,000.
• Buena Vista Drive Southwest, $69,000.
• Shawnee Circle Southeast, $36,000.
• Warwick Avenue Southwest, $28,000.
• Woodruff Road Southwest, $34,000.
• Anderson Drive Southwest, $98,000.
