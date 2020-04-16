Huntsville International and Pryor Field Regional airports are getting a share of the $2.2 trillion COVID-19 federal relief package, and with Huntsville passenger traffic at 2-5% of normal levels and Pryor also seeing reduced business, airport officials say they need it.
Pryor Field will receive $69,000 and Huntsville International is being awarded $13,785,691 in funding to help the airports replace revenue lost because of the pandemic. A total of $10 billion in grant money for commercial and general aviation airports was allocated in the relief package.
“With the funds not having any expenditure deadline, I plan to analyze our needs carefully before looking at where to spend the funds,” said Adam Foutz, the airport manager at Pryor Field, which remains operational. The grant money is generally restricted to use on items such as general maintenance and utilities, he said.
“Traffic is certainly down in terms of our usual business and corporate travelers,” with Pryor-based corporate aircraft now flying infrequently, Foutz said.
Between August and February, “we were pumping anywhere from 10,000 to 17,000 gallons of jet fuel” per month, he said. “We’re midway through April, and we have pumped less than 1,000 gallons of jet fuel.”
Foutz hopes that as long as the weather continues to be favorable, the smaller piston aircraft will continue to fly.
“We’re actually right on par for our usual amount of AVGas (fuel used for the smaller aircraft) this month,” he said.
The Fixed Based Operator (FBO), North Alabama Aviation, which is a service and maintenance provider at Pryor, has reduced hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Foutz said.
The other maintenance provider, ARCO Aviation, also continues to operate and service aircraft, he said.
“Our flight school, LearjetJohn Aviation, has been impacted the most on the airport,” Foutz said. “Most of the flight instructors are part time and have other full-time jobs, but the social distancing requirements make flight instructing not possible until those restrictions are no longer in place,” he said.
The $69,000 cannot be used for capital improvement projects, like hangars and other revenue-generating items, said Foutz, who’s waiting for further clarification from the Federal Aviation Administration about when the money will be available.
“These funds are not being deposited like the individual stimulus checks that people are currently receiving,” he said. “These funds will be overseen by the FAA and must be approved by our FAA program manager,” and are subject to federal oversight and audit.
The relief legislation has another significant impact for Pryor Field.
Its federal Airport Improvement Program project for this year, a taxiway rehabilitation, is going to be 100% funded by the FAA, Foutz said.
“Generally, our federal grants have a 5 or 10% matching share,” he said. “This project is projected to be somewhere in the $500,000 range. Saving our 5 or 10% here is going to allow us to expend funds on other needs on the airport, such as building hangars to accommodate our large wait list.”
Huntsville airport
At Huntsville International, the grant funding “will allow us to continue to operate,” said public relations manager Jana Kuner. She said the Huntsville/Madison County Airport Authority has been able to retain all of its approximately 120 full-time and part-time employees.
Rick Tucker, the airport’s CEO, said in a release that the money will also maintain the “ready status” that’s needed to immediately ramp up air service capacity as the economy recovers.
Passenger traffic at the airport has plummeted, down to “2% to 5% of what we would normally have,” according to Kuner.
The airport had originally projected revenue losses from the onset of the COVID-19 fallout through June 30 to be between $7 million and $10 million, but with traffic down more than expected and the falloff quicker than expected, the airport has now projected that revenue loss through year end could reach $21 million. That’s not accounting for additional losses if the recovery period resulting from the pandemic continues, according to the airport.
In accepting the grant, the airport is required to maintain 90% of its workforce through the end of the calendar year, according to airport officials.
