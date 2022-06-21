A public input meeting on the proposed Sixth Avenue Streetscape project is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on June 28 at Turner-Surles Community Center.
The city of Decatur and Volkert Inc.’s engineering team will available for resident to share their thoughts and answer questions on the corridor project.
The input session will be a come-and-go event. Feedback will be discussed in small-group setting with project liaisons.
The proposed $8 million streetscape plan is to beautify the northern end of Sixth Avenue in Decatur.
The project encompasses a 1-mile area of Sixth Avenue between Prospect Drive Southeast and the Tennessee River bridges. It would add wider walkways, turn portions of the turn lane into medians with flower beds, block some roads from turning left and make Prospect Drive and Gordon Drive one way around Delano Park.
The City Council hired Birmingham-based Volkert last year for $792,000 to do the engineering and design for the Streetscape project. Volkert previously received $100,000 for developing the preliminary plan. A grant from ALDOT paid $80,000 of that plan's cost, with local entities providing the $20,000 match.
The Sixth Avenue Streetscape project idea came out of a Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce committee formed to find ways to boost residential growth since the city has not grown in two decades.
The need to beautify this entrance into the city after crossing the Tennessee River was one of the top suggestions by city residents who participated in the creation of the One Decatur comprehensive plan in 2018.
Birmingham-based Volkert was paid $100,000 for developing the initial plan. A grant from ALDOT is paying $80,000 of that cost, with local entities providing the $20,000 match. The Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority is paying $10,000 of the plan cost, with the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and the city each paying $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.