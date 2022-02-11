Masks remain preferred in Decatur City Schools and mandated in Madison City, but other local school systems aren't under mask mandates even as a health official says they're recommended and a Lawrence County parent requested a mask requirement this week for her child's safety.
Laura Stephens-Reed of Moulton, a parent of a Moulton Elementary third grader, told the Lawrence County Board of Education on Monday night she is concerned the school district isn’t proactive in protecting the students and staff.
“I’m a tired mom. I’m tired of COVID. I’m tired of worrying about the health of everybody I love. I am tired of masking, distancing. Tired of my disruptions at work. You’re probably tired, too,” she told the board members.
“This fatigue is compounded by some frustration that I have. I’m really concerned that Lawrence County Schools are not being more proactive in protecting students and staff and by extension, everyone they come in contact with by putting COVID precautions in place. My kid is the only one in his class wearing a mask.”
Decatur City Schools re-instituted a mask mandate Jan. 24 after having no in-person instruction the previous week, but the school board voted this week to go to a masks preferred policy effective Wednesday.
Decatur Schools previously instituted a mask mandate in the fall but suspended it in Nov. 1.
Limestone County Schools has had no mask mandates in effect this school year, but spokeswoman Ashley Graves said the district has been encouraging students and staff members to wear masks.
Morgan County Schools also has had no mask mandates this year, leaving the decision with students' parents.
Hartselle had a mask mandate on school buses, but it is no longer in effect.
The reduction in mask requirements comes as COVID-19 cases in schools decline. According to the ADPH COVID-19 dashboard for public school systems on Thursday, statewide cases in grades K-12 are down from 9,800 last week to 4,700 this week. Two weeks ago, the statewide school total was 24,913.
However, Judy Smith, administrator of the Northern District of the Alabama Department of Public Health, said the lower number of cases can be misleading, and she recommends continued mask-wearing.
“We don’t know if the numbers we are seeing are valid,” Smith said. “There is a lot of home testing going on out there. I believe those numbers are inaccurately low.
"Are the numbers we are seeing a true reflection of the community when it comes to testing and the accuracy? It’s so much easier to stay out of trouble than it is to get out of trouble when you are in trouble.”
Madison City Schools' mask mandate has been in place since the beginning of the school year and remains in place. System spokesman John Peck said that high schools did relax the mandate for a few weeks in the fall because of declining positivity rates at that time.
“After those (few weeks), the positivity rates climbed back up in the county,” Peck said.
A group of parents filed a lawsuit recently against Madison City Schools officials seeking to overturn the mask mandate, according to al.com. The parents cited physical hardships faced by students while wearing face coverings and maintained that the school officials overstepped their authority with the mandate.
Stephens-Reed had a different viewpoint while advocating for a mask requirement in Lawrence County's schools. She said the system failed to provide a proper education when it was forced to go to virtual instruction in mid-January.
“I am concerned that when there are school shutdowns like the one we had last month, which ... we can see them coming because of teacher illnesses and the ADPH numbers on the dashboard. I am concerned that students are not being served as well as they could be in those shutdowns,” she said.
"... As a tired and concerned mom, please consider putting mask requirements in place at least during COVID surges like the one we had last month. Give the administrators and teachers support and lead time, whenever it happens so that students can be better served nutritionally and educationally. There is so much about COVID that can’t be controlled. These are things that can be.”
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he understands Stephens-Reed’s wishes, but doesn’t feel the board will implement any kind of mask mandate.
“We want to do what we can to keep our kids in school at this time. I don’t foresee us requiring masks,” he said. “Last year when we did, one shutdown was followed by another shutdown. If it becomes apparent we can’t keep kids in school, we’ll explore other options, but right now, we’re not going to require masks. Students can wear one if they want. If you are not requiring masks, by the time you put on masks it’s probably too late and you’ve already been exposed. It’s not like the flu. You can have COVID for days before you exhibit any symptoms.”
This week the Lawrence County school district reported 53 positive cases of COVID. Last week, the county schools reported 142.
Judy Smith said she is encouraging people to receive vaccinations to protect themselves, but she also realizes it is a personal choice.
“Aside from receiving the COVID vaccination, wearing masks is the greatest life-saver for the deep waters we’re in,” she said. “Masks are huge life preservers. We realize there are very strong feelings on both sides. I respect the people and their opinion who choose not to wear masks, but I’m truly concerned for them. In the meantime, families should do what they are comfortable with. I am going to wear a mask, and I encourage people to strongly consider doing that.”
