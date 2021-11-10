Decatur police want the public to help identify an individual for questioning about alleged breaking and entering into multiple vehicles in Southwest Decatur on Oct. 27.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tony Vest at 256-341-4637 or tvest@decatur-al.gov.
