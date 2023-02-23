Jenny Newton is the supervisor for Decatur City Schools' Child Nutrition Program, which provides meals prepared and eaten at schools. She has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a focus in family and consumer sciences from the University of North Alabama. Newton also has a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Newton, 38, was a family consumer science teacher at J.B. Pennington High School in Blount County for nine years and a consumer science teacher at Oneonta High School in Oneonta for three years. Before being hired in August for her Decatur position, Newton spent the previous four years as CNP supervisor for Hartselle City Schools.
Question: Why did you choose to go into your field?
Answer: I wanted to go into education because I love kids. I knew I wanted to work with kids. But I really found a passion for child nutrition because children, they cannot learn, they cannot academically learn and grow to their full potential until their basic needs have been met. One of those needs is hunger and it’s hard to think and learn when you’re hungry. So that’s been a real passion of mine, and a goal of mine is to help get kids to a place where when they go into the classroom the thing on their mind is learning, not "I’m hungry."
Q: What is the Child Nutrition Program?
A: It’s a program that’s responsible for providing and making available breakfast and lunch in the schools to all students.
Q: What are your duties as a Child Nutrition Program supervisor?
A: I’m over the Child Nutrition Program and so therefore I’m over the budget, I plan the menus, I’m over the child nutrition staff. Just the day-to-day ins and outs of the CNP department.
Q: How many employees do you supervise?
A: I have about 75 employees that I supervise.
Q: What do their positions consist of?
A: The majority of them are various positions of CNP workers. (We) have a manager satellite coordinator at each school. And then at the central office level I have a bookkeeper, a field operations manager and two maintenance workers.
Q: What role do school cafeterias play in child nutrition?
A: It’s a very important role. Many children eat breakfast and lunch with us daily. So that has them eating more meals at school than they are at home or anywhere else. For some children the meal they get at school may be the only hot meal that they receive each day. So, it’s kind of our goal to provide them with a healthy, hearty meal for breakfast and lunch each day.
Q: Do you monitor all Decatur City Schools’ cafeterias?
A: Yes.
Q: How do you decide what food will be provided to the students?
A: We’re required to follow the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) nutritional guidelines but we also try to plan meals that are healthy and hearty. And we try to keep in mind what the students like. We are nonprofit so we have to keep in mind food costs to try to stay within our budget as well.
Q: Give an example of a meal you would serve.
A: One of our favorite meals that the kids love is breakfast for lunch. So we usually, on a breakfast for lunch day, will have scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuit and gravy, milk, hash browns and a fruit.
Q: What are your goals for providing for kids?
A: Our big goal is we want to provide healthy, hearty meals that the students are going to enjoy eating. That when they go back to class after breakfast or lunch, we want their belly to be full so they can focus on learning.
Q: What is the budget for the nutrition program?
A: Our yearly budget is $6 million. That includes the food cost, the staffing, overhead for the entire year.
Q: How do you decide to allocate the money?
A: In every decision we make, we always have students come first. So we look at the students’ need for the meals and that’s how we determine how we split up and allocate that money.
Q: How is the money divided up?
A: There’s a large part that goes to staffing because the majority of our staff is a full-time staff. It goes to, obviously, the cost of food, it goes to overhead, then we have to work on replacing equipment when it gets out-of-date or worn.
