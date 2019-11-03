With the deadline for qualifying for local elections less than a week away, local executive party committees are promising qualified candidates in the 16 positions on ballots in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties in the March 3 primaries.
The qualifying deadline for the positions is Friday.
Morgan County has nine races, including two for district judgeships. District Judge Place 3 incumbent Charles Langham has reached the state mandatory age limit of 70 and cannot run for reelection.
City of Decatur prosecutor Emily Baggett and Decatur attorney Takisha Guster Gholston have each qualified as Republicans for the Place 3 race, while Kevin Kusta and Patrick Caver, also Republicans, have announced plans to run.
Place 1 incumbent Brent Craig, a Republican, has qualified and presently has no opposition.
The district judgeships have six-year terms and a pay range of $125,018 to $156,272.50, based on years of experience.
Other open Morgan County races are commission districts 3 and 4; county school board districts 2, 3 and 6; the license commissioner and the revenue commissioner.
Morgan Commission District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher faces a challenge in the Republican primary from Paul Holmes, who qualified Friday.
Morgan County Republican Party Executive Committee officers could not be reached for comment Friday.
Morgan Democratic Party leader Brenda Gray said she expects at least three candidates to qualify. She declined to disclose the candidates or the positions.
“No one has officially signed up as of today,” she said Thursday afternoon. “We have three who are serious and plan to be at our office Monday to finish qualifying.”
The Morgan County Democratic headquarters is at 1601-G Beltline Road S.W.
In Limestone County, four positions — commission districts 2 and 4 and school board districts 4 and 5 — are on the ballot.
Chairman of the Limestone County Republican Executive Committee Noah Wahl said his party will have a candidate for each spot.
He said GOP incumbent Edward Winter in the school board District 4 seat has announced he won’t seek reelection.
Wahl urged all candidates wanting to qualify to visit the Limestone GOP headquarters at the Valley Event Center on U.S. 72 before 4 p.m. Friday.
Limestone Democratic Party Chair Kenneth Hines could not be reached for comment.
Limestone Elections Director Bobbi Bailey said in recent years not all races have had competition.
Local races in Lawrence County are the school superintendent, Board of Education District 3 and revenue commissioner.
Brad Henderson, revenue commissioner, will be campaigning for the first time. He was appointed to the $78,100 post by Gov. Kay Ivey in June 2018 after Tommy Praytor retired from the position with two years left in his term.
“I’ve learned a lot dealing with the public since being appointed, and I will ensure my office continues to provide excellent customer service to our residents and to continue to be a good steward of the county’s money going forward,” Henderson said. He presently has no opposition.
Incumbent Superintendent Jon Bret Smith has qualified for his second term. Four years ago, he faced two other GOP opponents and a Democrat in the general election.
“We’re actively seeking somebody for the school board District 3 position,” Lawrence County GOP Executive Committee Chairman Daniel Stover said. “We want the best qualified people we can find for Lawrence County.”
Beth Vinson, the incumbent District 3 school board member, is a Democrat.
“We anticipate having somebody in every race,” Democratic Party Treasurer Delaina Greene said. “We’ve had communication with various people for the various positions. Our candidates will run good, clean campaigns that focus on the issues.”
She said Democratic qualifying will be Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Democratic Party headquarters are at 14541 Court St. in Moulton.
Runoffs for the primaries are March 31. The general election is Nov. 3, 2020.
