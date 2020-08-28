All area school systems are dealing with coronavirus infections and quarantines.
After two weeks of school, 14 students, staff and administrators within Hartselle City Schools tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 242 have been placed in quarantine due to either illness or exposure.
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones released a newsletter with the system’s COVID-19 data as of Thursday morning.
“Out of the total HCS population of 3,978, 14 (or 0.3%) have tested positive for COVID-19 after two weeks of school,” the newsletter said.
Three positive cases came from Barkley Bridge Elementary, two came from Hartselle Intermediate, three came from Hartselle Junior High, and six came from Hartselle High.
--
Limestone County
Limestone County Superintendent Randy Shearouse said that as of Thursday, nine students tested positive for COVID-19 and 46 students were at home with a major symptom — a new dry cough, a new loss of smell or taste or difficulty breathing — or two or more minor symptoms, like a fever, nausea or headache.
He said 248 students were quarantined because they had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone with a major symptom.
Districtwide, eight employees tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday’s reporting and 19 employees were at home with symptoms or quarantined, Shearouse said.
The school district has 8,404 students, with 6,013 in traditional in-person classes and 2,391 in virtual learning.
Elkmont High School is now in its second week of virtual-only instruction, due to COVID-19 concerns, and “we are planning to open back up on Monday,” Shearouse said. The closure only affected grades six through 12.
As of Thursday, Elkmont High had two students who tested positive for COVID-19 and three teachers who tested positive, Shearouse said. In addition, three teachers had symptoms or were quarantined and 18 students were quarantined, according to Shearouse.
Elkmont High has 479 traditional students and 144 virtual students.
Limestone County Schools resumed in-person classes Aug. 7 and launched virtual learning on Aug. 12.
--
Lawrence County
Meanwhile, Lawrence County schools have 148 students and 27 staff members in quarantine.
“We’re abiding by the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines and they’ve changed the way the number of close contacts have been counted,” said Superintendent Jon Bret Smith. “We’re having a higher number in quarantine and we are doing everything possible to keep everyone safe.”
Last week Smith said about 50 students were in quarantine.
COVID-19 case and quarantine numbers for Athens City Schools were not immediately available.
--
Decatur and Morgan
Decatur City Schools reported Wednesday that nine students and five staff have recently tested positive for the virus, and 204 students and 24 staff were in quarantine.
Morgan County Schools lists its active cases of COVID-19 on its website, meaning it does not include those who had COVID-19 but have recovered.
As of Monday, the system had six students and a staff member with active cases of COVID-19. By Wednesday, that number was down to four students and a staff member, and Thursday one staff member and three students had active cases. Of these four cases, one is from Union Hill and the remainder are from Brewer High.
Morgan County Schools refused to disclose how many students and staff are in quarantine as a result of exposure to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.