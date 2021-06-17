The Tennessee Valley is expected to get heavy rainfall Saturday through Tuesday from a tropical storm that is heading toward the northern Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
NWS Meteorologist Andrew Pritchett said Sunday and Monday the area likely will receive thunderstorms. “We may get some wind gusts, but right now tornadoes are not likely,” he said.
He said, “humid, muggy conditions will come in with the rain event.”
A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday from Intercoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast today, forecasters told The Associated Press.
