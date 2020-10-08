The Decatur area is expected to see rain from the remnants of Hurricane Delta moving in noon on Friday with the largest chance of rain being Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Meteorologist Jennifer Saari said heavy rainfall and wind gusts of up to 25 mph are forecast for Saturday throughout the day. Earlier in the week, forecasters said 3 to 5 inches of rain could fall on the area. She said Delta’s tracking is going farther west than originally forecast and that will reduce the impact locally.
“There’s still a chance of hazardous weather,” she said. “We can’t rule out a tornado.”
Saari said the area could receive about 2 inches of rain from Friday through Sunday.
Delta is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.