Three years after the pandemic forced Meals on Wheels & More to reduce its deliveries from five days per week to only on Wednesdays, the program is moving closer to resuming a full schedule.
The program operated by Community Action Partnership of North Alabama will move from three deliveries weekly to four on March 14 when it resumes Tuesday deliveries.
"This was made possible due to some staffing reorganization within the CAPNA organization and new volunteers coming on board," said Shontez Wynn, kitchen manager for the program.
That addition of Tuesday meals will leave Thursday as the only weekday when the program doesn't deliver.
"I tried recruiting volunteers for Thursday, but I only had three people to sign up for a route on Thursday," Wynn said. "I need approximately 11-12 regular volunteers before we will be able to resume Thursday delivery. I have asked most of my current volunteers to help spread the word to their friends, church members, or anyone that they may come across that's interested in doing volunteer work that we are looking for volunteers on Thursdays so that we can resume to our five-day-a-week delivery.
"In the meantime, I will send out a sack lunch with their meal on Friday to compensate for us not being able to deliver on Thursdays at this time."
Meals On Wheels & More has served residents of Morgan County within Decatur/Hartselle city limits since 1972. The program, staffed largely by volunteers, delivers meals to disabled, elderly and homebound residents. The Decatur Daily annually accepts financial contributions for the program throughout the month of February and publishes the names of contributors who want to be recognized.
Wynn said last year's February campaign raised $23,240 and the 2023 goal is $25,000.
"Our annual operating budget is $276,885," Wynn added. "We receive $115,000 from United Way of Morgan County. The Decatur Daily also provides tremendous support. Our recipients are able to receive the local newspaper along with their meal. This is a great way for them to know what is going on around them."
Other benefits for recipients, according to Wynn, include enabling them to remain independent and in their own home; providing regular contact and some social interaction with others; reducing food costs to the recipient and their family; and providing temporary assistance during times of transition when dealing with traumatic life-changing events such as illness, accidents or surgeries.
There is no cost to the recipient for the Meals On Wheels & More services, which are provided through partnerships such as United Way, local businesses, churches, other local organizations and private donations.
After the pandemic curtailed delivery in 2020, Meals on Wheels increased from once-a-week delivery to Monday and Wednesday deliveries in July 2021.
Friday delivery was resumed in June. "We had a previous staff member that worked here before but she took on another job at a dentist's office," Wynn said. "With the dentist's office being closed on Fridays, she had the opportunity to come back and work at Meals On Wheels on Fridays. That allowed me to have another early morning person to come in and assist me with the cooking process."
Currently there are 44 weekly volunteers delivering to 285 clients. The total is up from 35 volunteers a year ago.
"A hot meal is delivered on Monday and Friday," Wynn said. On "Wednesdays, they receive a hot meal along with a bag of non-perishable food items to assist with additional food needs. The cost to prepare each meal is $4.26."
Help for pets
Clients' pets can benefit from the Ani-Meal Program. Meals on Wheels partners with the Morgan County Humane Society to deliver pet food and supplies to clients with pets.
"I personally have had one, sometimes more, dogs during my entire life and I understand just how much unconditional love and comfort pets can bring to your life," Cindy Anderson, director of community services for CAPNA, said last year after Ani-Meal was re-established with Meals on Wheels in June 2021. "For many of our meal recipients their pets are the only companionship they have.
"Many have shared that they give a portion of their Meals on Wheels & More lunch to their pets. This reinforces how beneficial the Ani-Meals pet food and supply program is to our meal recipients."
Wynn is assisted by one other full-time employee and four part-time workers at the kitchen, located at 1510 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Decatur.
Currently there are no kitchen volunteers, but Wynn hopes to change that.
"It would be great if we could get kitchen volunteers when we start cooking on Tuesdays and possibly Thursdays to help prepare sack lunches that will go out on Fridays," Wynn said.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Wynn at 256-351-6850, 256-565-3386 or shontez.wynn@capna.org.
