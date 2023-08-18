A recent series of strong storms in the area has caused significant damage and numerous power outages.
Meteorologists say the weather has been unusual.
“This is a pretty active season we’re having," said Rebecca Darish, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "This is normally our more quiet period of weather. We have two severe weather seasons, the first being in spring, that’s the bigger one, and in the fall ... but we are definitely in a more active period.”
The NWS forecasts no additional thunderstorms in the Decatur area through at least Tuesday, but Darish said the weather pattern makes forecasts difficult.
“We are hoping we are slowly getting out of this weather pattern. It’s categorized as a northwest flow and we’ve just been stuck in it,” Darish said. “There hasn’t been a strong enough high- or low-pressure system to move that (flow) out of our area.”
The NWS says it normally sees 170 tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings per year in an area that covers 14 counties as far south as Cullman and as far north as Franklin County in Tennessee. This year the NWS has recorded 54 tornadoes and severe thunderstorm warnings in Morgan County, 57 in Limestone County and 59 in Lawrence County since the beginning of the year.
According to the weather service, over half of those tornadoes and severe thunderstorm warnings have been since May, with 38 in Morgan County, 37 in Limestone County and 36 in Lawrence County since summer began.
Limestone EMA Director Eddie Gilbert said he is surprised by the storm frequency.
“We’ve had, it seems like nine (severe storms) in the past week,” Gilbert said Tuesday. “We’ve had more severe thunderstorm watches this year than I can ever remember.”
The Limestone EMA has recorded one recent F0 tornado, on Aug. 9. Gilbert said with an uptick in severe thunderstorms comes an increase in storm damage.
“We’ve had an increase in tree damage. We’ve not had an increase in structure damage, but I would say we’ve had quite a bit more tree damage this year than in the years past ... because of the number of severe thunderstorms we’ve had,” Gilbert said.
Chris Waldrep, director of the Lawrence County EMA, said high winds have caused numerous problems recently.
“Oh, it’s definitely been an increase (in storms). This year we saw some things that we really haven’t seen a lot of and that is having some days with sustained 70 mile per hour gradient winds,” Waldrep said. “It’s something I haven’t experienced here even when I worked in law enforcement.”
He said he has seen more damage this year than in years past.
“If you have more thunderstorms you’re going to have more damage. You get loose soil and high winds and all of the sudden trees start laying down. They get uprooted and sometimes hit houses or cars. I would say we are seeing more damage as opposed to last year.”
Jennifer Hempfling, acting director of the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency, recalled tornadoes from earlier in the year. She said an F0 tornado was recorded on Jan. 12, that affected Decatur and Trinity. She said three tornadoes were recorded March 25, an F0, F1 and F2 that affected Hartselle, Falkville and Morgan City.
She also said she has seen more frequent severe storms this year than in the past.
Glenn Boyles, electric manager for Decatur Utilities, said the utility didn't have any outages during the third quarter of 2023 but the start of the fourth quarter, which began July 1, has been rough.
"Unfortunately, the start of the fourth quarter hasn't been so good," Boyles said. "We'll see how the numbers turn out in a couple of weeks."
DU General Manager Ray Hardin said the outages began Aug. 6 and there was a severe storm for the next five of seven days "that caused us a lot of damage, especially from trees."
Hardin said most of the storms started in the late afternoon and cleanup and repairs lasted until the next morning.
"Doing that restoration (of power) is a challenge," Hardin said. "The (Electric Department) crew is really to be commended. They did a good job."
One of the outages was caused not by a storm but by a 5-foot-long chicken snake when it got into a 46,000-volt substation, Boyles said.
DU spokesman Joe Holmes said the utility is still in the process of collecting overall costs from the storms experienced this month. These costs will include overtime for hourly DU crews, materials, outside contractors and mutual aid assistance from neighboring utilities.
