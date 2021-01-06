Record rainfall in 2020 wasn't good for everyone, but Danville farmer Mark Byrd said it helped his 1,600 acres produce strong yields in corn, wheat and soybeans.
“I wish we could do it again in 2021,” said Byrd, the Morgan County Farmers Federation president. “2020 was the best year we’ve ever had in our 38 years farming. We’ve been able to pay off debts we’ve carried for years.”
Byrd said the timing of the rain was important, too. “Some areas in north Alabama had sporadic rain and didn’t get what we had.” He said a weather station near his farm recorded 80 inches of rain for the year.
“That’s more than 20 inches over normal amounts,” he said.
Record rainfall also allowed the Tennessee Valley Authority to produce a third more hydroelectric power to help keep the area’s utility bills down.
But the record rainfall wasn’t all good for the area. Decatur Utilities experienced 102 sanitary sewer overflows during 2020, and campers in the Point Mallard Campground were evacuated two times when floodwaters encroached on the 25-acre, 233-site venue.
TVA reported a record 75.74 inches of rain for its seven-state region during fiscal 2020, which concluded Sept. 30. Wheeler Dam’s weather station operated by TVA recorded 71.72 inches, easily surpassing the previous record of 66.40 inches set in 2009.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said Pryor Regional Airport in Decatur recorded 62.7 inches of rainfall during the calendar year. The NWS does not track all-time records of Pryor Field totals.
Huntsville International Airport had 70.52 inches for 2020, according to the NWS. The record amount for Huntsville is 73.58, set in 1989. The NWS said 54.34 inches is the normal for the year.
'Free fuel'
Darrell Guinn, river forecast center operations support manager for TVA, said from October 2019 to October 2020 the authority reported 13 consecutive months of above-normal rainfall, the longest stretch in the 131-year period records have been kept.
He said TVA “produced about 33% above normal generations” of power from its 109 generators along the river because of the heavy amount of rainfall in 2020. He attributed some of the rainfall to several tropical storms that impacted weather in the Tennessee Valley.
Guinn said the additional precipitation benefits the entire river region. “It makes the river more navigable. It’s a great draw to use the river,” he said.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said the record rainfall helps keep utility rates low.
“Mother Nature gives us a lot of free fuel with the rain,” he said. “In January 2021, our rates will be 16% lower than the three-year January average. They’ll be the lowest since 2006.”
Guinn said the rain caused more flow along the river and allowed spill gates to remain open for longer periods of time.
He said TVA’s 29 reservoirs from southwest Virginia to the Ohio River are designed to handle “much more water than we received in 2020.”
Guinn said an estimate $14.2 million in flood damage was averted in Decatur because of TVA. “We measure that by where the water would get if the dams were not in place,” he said. Decatur never reached flood stage and the Whitesburg Bridge at Lacey’s Spring flooded three times, Guinn added.
He said COVID-19 safety protocols saw TVA putting in more man-hours to maintain flood control. “Opening and closing spill gates was definitely more of a challenge because of the pandemic,” he said.
But he added TVA would “most definitely” be pleased with another year with rainfall totals similar to those in 2020.
Dana Griffin, NWS meteorologist in Huntsville, called the 62.7 inches at Pryor Field “an extremely high amount.” In 2019, Pryor received 58.15 inches and in 2018 it received 55.63 inches.
“In January and February, we saw a lot of rain fall and very possibly had erosion in some areas,” he said.
NWS records show Pryor Field had five days in February with more than 1 inch of rain with a monthly total of 9.11 inches. March had 9.01 inches. According to NWS records, the 3.26 inches of rain on April 12 was the heaviest for a single day in 2020.
In the past three years, Pryor’s highest monthly total was February 2019, when it recorded 12.12 inches of rainfall. The rain caused flooding along Alabama 101, north of Town Creek, that stranded some residents for more than three weeks.
Negative effects
DU officials said the large amount of rain and antiquated sewer lines caused nearly all of the overflows it recorded.
“Ninety-seven of our 102 total SSOs for calendar year 2020 were caused by heavy rain events,” said Ray Hardin, Decatur Utilities general manager. “All but one of those rain-induced (sanitary sewer overflows) occurred during the first four months of the year when the area received almost 40 inches of rain.”
Other sewer overflows are typically caused by blockages due to grease, wipes and other non-biodegradable material or failures in aging pipes.
Joe Holmes, spokesman for DU, said the utility’s rain gauge at the wastewater treatment plant along Alabama 20 recorded 77.38 inches during 2020. DU reported 56 overflows in February when 11.03 inches of rain fell. In March, 20 more rain-induced overflows occurred when 11.4 inches fell, the utility reported.
DU and the Decatur City Council are working on a plan to replace 1,000,000 feet of sewer pipelines across the city to reduce the number of overflows, with a council vote on a rate increase to finance the upgrade expected this month.
Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said 2020 brought an unprecedented amount of flooding at Point Mallard Park.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “The rain changed the landscape of the park. We moved people out of the campground twice.
“It would have hurt the water park if it had been open. There was a big stretch during the summer where it was cooler, too. Dry and hot is what we’re looking for. We get more credit than we deserve when it is dry and hot. Rain and cold makes us look bad.”
Lawrence produce
Duel Borden, manager of the Lawrence County Farmers Market, said the number of tomatoes were down but the large volume of rainfall boosted other produce.
“It wasn’t our top year but it was pretty good,” Borden said. “The rain actually hurt the tomatoes, causing blisters. They’re always popular at the market.”
Corn, string beans and peas were the big sellers, Borden said.
He said at one time in 2020 his market saw 16 vendors.
“In the past, we’ve had as many as 22, but I feel COVID-19 kept some vendors away. People were scared to get out,” he said.
Borden said the vendors and buyers would like to see a repeat of the produce supply in 2021.
“We’d take it, minus the COVID,” he said. The market opens in mid-April, weather permitting, he said.
