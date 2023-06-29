Athens expects 15,000 people to watch its July Fourth fireworks show, and Decatur plans to have food trucks, craft vendors and kids games before its Spirit of America Festival fireworks on Tuesday.
Those will be just two of almost a dozen events beginning this weekend to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
The annual Red, White and Boom show will start at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Athens' football stadium at 100 U.S. 31 N.
"We always have a huge amount of people," Athens-Limestone County Tourism President Teresa Todd said of the fireworks display. "They come from a lot of smaller communities. ... They just come down to Athens and enjoy it."
There is no seating in the football stadium for the show because of safety issues.
Tina Morrison, event coordinator for Athens-Limestone County Tourism, said the best place to watch the free show will be the parking lot of Athens Middle School.
Other places providing a good view include the Athens Sportsplex, Swan Creek Park, Central Church of Christ, Cultivate Church, Athens Shopping Center and Athens High School.
The Athens show will last 15 to 20 minutes, according to Todd, and be produced by Pyro Shows of Adamsville.
"They always put on a very good show," she said.
The Spirit of America fireworks show is scheduled for a 9 p.m. start Tuesday at Point Mallard Park. It also will be produced by Pyro Shows. Spirit Field will open at 3 p.m. The traditional bicycle/wagon/tricycle parade will start at 3:30 p.m. The children's play area opens at 4 p.m.
Kiwanis Club member Kent Lawrence said the club will have eight to 10 inflatables in the children's play area as a part of a fundraiser. There will be a $10 admission fee for the children's play area and all proceeds will be donated to activities benefiting children.
Food trucks and craft vendors also will be set up at the park.
Following is a guide to Red, White and Boom; the Spirit of American Festival; and other celebrations planned Saturday through Tuesday.
---
Fireworks
--
Star Spangled Day
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: South Park, 1082 Culver Road, Falkville
Cost: Free
To know: The free event hosted by Falkville will feature free food, live entertainment and fireworks. Make sure to bring a chair or blanket.
--
Bay Village Fireworks
When: Saturday, sunset
Where: Lucy’s Barge, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens.
Cost: Free
To know: The annual Bay Village Fireworks Show in Limestone County will begin at sunset, weather permitting. The 20-minute show will be viewable from Lucy’s Barge, or from a boat on the Tennessee River.
--
Independence Day Festivities
When: Saturday, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Wheeler Lake, 44 County Road 443, Hillsboro
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children, free for ages 3 and younger
To know: The festivities along Wheeler Lake will include food trucks, live music by Trey Allred from 5-8 p.m., and fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
--
Independence Celebration
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: MidCity District in Huntsville
Cost: Free
To know: MidCity District’s Independence Day Celebration will feature live music, a mullet and mustache contest and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
--
Food Trucks & Fireworks
When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
Where: Elkmont Recreation Fields, 25630 Evans Ave.
Cost: Free
To know: The annual Food Trucks & Fireworks display in Elkmont will culminate at 9 p.m. with a fireworks show. Other festivities include food trucks and inflatables. Make sure to bring a lawn chair, blanket and outdoor games.
--
Red, White & Boom
When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Where: Athens Middle School
Cost: Free
Best place to watch: Central Church of Christ, 320 Old U.S. 31 North; Cultivate Church, 100 U.S. 31 South; Athens Middle School; Athens High School; Athens SportsPlex, 1403 U.S. 31; and Swan Creek Park, 98 U.S. 31. Organizers advised spectators to arrive 30 minutes early in order to find a parking space and to bring a chair or blanket.
To know: Central Church of Christ will serve hot dogs and hamburgers beginning at 6:30 p.m.
--
Spirit of America Festival
When: Tuesday, 3 p.m. until fireworks conclude
Where: Point Mallard Park
Cost: Fireworks show is free at 9 p.m.; there are costs for food and crafts. The Decatur Kiwanis Club children's play area with inflatables opens at 4 p.m. with a $10 charge for all-day admission.
Activities: At 3 p.m. the Spirit of America Field will open to guests and registration will start for the free children's bike parade. The annual bike parade starts at 3:30 p.m. and will include children's bikes, strollers, tricycles and wagons that have been decorated in Independence Day theme. The parade will be happening around the Spirit of America Field.
Best place to watch: For an uninterrupted view of the 15-minute fireworks show featuring hearts, stars, smiley faces and geometric patterns, enjoy the show from the Spirit of America field, other open fields at Point Mallard Park or from the waters of Flint Creek and the Tennessee River. If watching from the park, make sure to bring a blanket or chairs.
Parking: Parking at the park will be free.
To know: The show will be choreographed to music on 102.1 FM.
--
Independence Day Baseball
When: Tuesday
Where: Toyota Field in Madison
Cost: Tickets start at $8
To know: On July 4, the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Chattanooga Lookouts. The game will begin at 6:35 p.m. and will culminate with a 3D fireworks display.
--
Fireworks Festival
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: Smith Lake Park in Cullman
Cost: Free admission
To know: Spend the day at Smith Lake Park for the Fireworks and Music Festival, which will feature arts and crafts, games, food, a golf cart parade, music and fireworks.
---
Fourth of July events
--
Elk River Boat Party
When: Saturday, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Elk River, from the Lee-Hi Bridge, travel north. Anderson Creek will be on the left. The party site will be on the right.
Cost: Free
To know: Come early to grab a prime spot. Approximately 3,500 people attend the 300-boat event each year, co-organizer Bridgett Jackson said. Music from the Sipsey River Band will kick off at 3 p.m. The Alabama Marine Police and a rescue squad will be in attendance to ensure everyone’s safety. While the boat party will not organize a fireworks show, various homes on the river will shoot off displays viewable from the party.
--
Huntsville Museum of Art
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
To know: The Huntsville Museum of Art will celebrate Independence Day by offering free admission to the public on July 4.
