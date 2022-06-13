Ordnance testing and detonation activities at Redstone Arsenal could create loud noises this week, a U.S. Army news release said today.
The testing will begin Tuesday and continue through Thursday.
"These explosions will potentially result in a louder than normal noise level throughout the RSA and surrounding areas," the Army release said.
The release said safety procedures will be followed "and area residents should not be concerned."
