The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship and Redstone Arsenal have partnered to provide the first registered apprenticeship program for veterans in the state.
“The program we were able to build with U.S. Army (Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment) Activity at Redstone is a great example of the kind of incentives and supports available to get the expertise and dedication of veterans into the civilian workforce," Office of Apprenticeship Director Josh Laney said in a news release.
The program will enable veterans to learn specialized skills while getting paid, receive a monthly housing allowance and have a guaranteed job placement with advancement opportunities.
Employers will also benefit from the program by getting to hire veterans with proven track records of dedication and discipline and eventually develop a pipeline of skilled employees, the news release said.
The AOA was created in 2019 through legislation from Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, to help improve Alabama’s workforce and reach Gov. Kay Ivey’s goal of 500,000 new workers with degrees, certificates, and credentials by 2025.
Companies interested in apprenticeship programs can visit www.alapprentice.org for more information.
