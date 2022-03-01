One of Decatur’s most popular nature outings will close to the public for seven months due to renovations.
Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Ranger David Young said, beginning March 13, access to the refuge’s Visitor Center Road, which leads to the Visitor Center, observation building and Atkeson Cypress Boardwalk will be closed. The sites will remain closed through Oct. 31.
Planned renovations include rehabilitating boardwalks, adding a photography blind and canoe launch, building an outdoor classroom, creating a 5-mile trail and replacing exhibits.
During the closure, the public can pick up maps and trail guides at the information kiosk outside the visitor center gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.