Relay for Life of Morgan County will hold a drive-thru luminary on Friday from 8 to 9 p.m. at Parkview Baptist Church in Decatur.
The service at 305 Beltline Place S.W. replaces the typical Relay for Life event, which was postponed due to the coronavirus.
To purchase a luminary in honor or in memory of an individual, contact Karen Woldahl at Karen.woldahl@nucor.com. Luminaries cost $5 for white bags and $10 for purple bags. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
